Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west.