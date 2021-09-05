Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.