Sep. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.