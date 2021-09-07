 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert