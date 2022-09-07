Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.