Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.