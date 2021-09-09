Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is only a 2…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tom…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 55 degrees is t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 55F. Winds NW at …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Par…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the K…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees…