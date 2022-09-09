This evening in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
