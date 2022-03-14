Your weather report and a look back at reader photos from last March

Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has Monday and Tuesday off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.

Temperatures over the next few days are expected to be milder, climbing into the 40s and 50s.

With a little Irish luck, it should be a nice Saint Patrick's Day on Thursday with temperatures in the high 50s.

Here is a look back at reader submitted photos from last March.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0