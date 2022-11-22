Week 10 Football Contest Winner

Malzahn wins final football contest

Kenosha News sports staff

When you pick this well, you don't need a stinking tie-breaker.

Just ask Vicky Malzahn.

The Kenosha resident is our final Kenosha News Football Poll winner, taking the Week 10 top prize thanks to an impressive 12 of 16 correct predictions.

An online winner, Malzahn's 12 correct picks beat out every dropped off/mail entry, and she even took the Cowboys, who upset the host Vikings in resounding fashion, 40-3.

No tie-breaker was needed.

That's not how Vicky rolls, people.

The Kenosha News would like to thank everyone for participating in this year's Football Poll, which ran from the beginning of the NFL season back in September until now.

We look forward to the contest returning in 2023, and we hope you will continue to play.

Happy Holidays!