Week 8 Football Poll Winner, Nov. 10

She had a near-perfect week of correct football picks, and she like many others may have already given up on the struggling Green Bay Packers.
Sheree Homer of Kenosha is our winner in the Kenosha News Week 8 Football Poll.
Homer was super anti-homer when she picked the 1-6 Detroit Lions to upset the desperate Packers, who dropped to 3-6 after a lackluster game by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and are on the brink of playoff elimination.
Detroit shocked Green Bay, 15-9.
Homer had a score of 11, which beat everyone who mailed entries.
Football-loving fans will have another chance to win when the weekly football selections contest comes out in the Wednesday morning edition of the Kenosha News—on the front of the Sports section.