 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Week 8 Football Poll Winner, Nov. 10

  • 0

She had a near-perfect week of correct football picks, and she like many others may have already given up on the struggling Green Bay Packers.

Sheree Homer of Kenosha is our winner in the Kenosha News Week 8 Football Poll.

Homer was super anti-homer when she picked the 1-6 Detroit Lions to upset the desperate Packers, who dropped to 3-6 after a lackluster game by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and are on the brink of playoff elimination.

Detroit shocked Green Bay, 15-9.

Homer had a score of 11, which beat everyone who mailed entries.

Football-loving fans will have another chance to win when the weekly football selections contest comes out in the Wednesday morning edition of the Kenosha News—on the front of the Sports section.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert