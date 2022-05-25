Westosha Central High School gets a new principal

Westosha Central High School has a new principal effective July 1. Former Waukesha South High School principal Kevin Kitslaar takes over for outgoing Dale Van Keuren

Central High School District Administrator John Gendron said began the interview process with nearly 20 applicants. After three “tiers” of interviews, which included administration, teachers, support staff and even students, Kitslaar was offered the position.

“I was really happy with the comprehensiveness,” Gendron said. “Everyone had a voice and got to share their voice about what a principal should be.”

Gendron said the extensive interview process was important for selecting the leader of a school of 1,200 students, saying he considered it one of the most important positions they had.

“It’s such a high hire, it was important to me we take our time,” Gendron said.

Former Principal Van Keuren, a Waukesha native, will be returning to teaching in the Waukesha school district, Gendron said.

Key factors

Gendron said there were three main factors that made Kitslaar stand out. He is an “outstanding communicator,” regularly met with teachers and parents during his last position, and is an able instructional leader.

“With Westosha Central, we’ve got a great school with great traditions,” Gendron said. “Kevin will take the traditions and rich history and bring new ideas and take it to the next step.”

Kitslaar said he is excited to join Westosha Central High School because of those traditions, and said he would focus on the success of his students.

“The high school has strong community support and I am excited to be a part of the community,” Kitslaar said. “All of the staff and students I have met already have been very welcoming.”

The new hire comes as the high schools begins a major, nearly $40 million facelift. Gendron said the updated building and new principal will help push Westosha Central High to a lofty goal, being one of the best schools in the state.

“We’re excited about coupling the new facility in 2023 with programs and opportunities that match,” Gendron said. “We’ve got a staff that’s committed to that and excited about our vision.”

Kitslaar spoke about his plans for the upcoming year, saying he planned to work closely with the staff during his transition.

“I also plan to get to know the students and meet with students leaders on how I can better support them, and how to continue to have a positive and supportive student body for one another,” Kitslaar said. “I want to continue to the tradition of strong school spirit while providing students as many learning opportunities as possible. I look forward to getting to know and working with the families too.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.