WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: We preview the PBS documentary “Chuck Berry” with Bruce Pegg, author of “Brown Eyed Handsome Man: The Life and Times of Chuck Berry.” The documentary about the so-called “King of Rock ‘n Roll” airs Tuesday night on PBS stations across the country.

Tuesday: Art Cyr, Clausen Distinguished Professor of Political Economy and World Business at Carthage College, offers analysis of current events.

Wednesday: Nan Calvert is on the show, with P.J. Liesch, who heads up the Insect Diagnostic Lab for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Entomology.

Thursday: A preview of this weekend’s Starving Artists Fair in Racine.

Friday: Ben Kawczynski, from Oak Creek High School, who just scored an extraordinary victory at the National Junior Freestyle National Championships, upsetting the nation’s No. 1-ranked wrestler to win the national title at 285 pounds.

