WGTD "Morning Show" Schedule (Feb. 1-5, 2021)

KENOSHA — WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday: For Black History Month: Michelle Duster, great-granddaughter of civil rights activist Ida B. Wells, talking about her new book "Ida B. The Queen: The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Ida B. Wells."

Tuesday: Best-selling author Meredith Hall, talking about her new novel "Beneficence."

Wednesday: Richard Klein, director of Law Enforcement Training at Gateway Technical College, and Raymond Clark, an instructor in the program as well as chief of police of the town of Delavan. This is a newly recorded follow-up interview to the conversation we had with these men back in the fall.

Thursday: Diane Rehm, a public radio host, and author of "When My Time Comes: Conversations About Whether Those Who are Dying Should Have the Right to Determine When Life Should End."