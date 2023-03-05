PADDOCK LAKE - Coachable.

It's a word many scouts, recruiters or just adults in general use to describe those kids that can take direction, appreciate constructive criticism and strive to improve themselves.

Every day.

Coachable defines these 2022-23 Central Falcon boys.

Central senior Wyatt Anderson described perfectly in a post-game interview why, despite many pundits, Mike Ramczyk included, didn't expect the Falcons to win 18 consecutive games or even win the Southern Lakes Conference, he and his teammates aren't surprised.

OK, at least not completely surprised. They're a little surprised.

"