WHITEFISH BAY - The Kohler Blue Bombers threw the kitchen sink, the entire kitchen, the whole house, the neighborhood and seemingly all 2,120 residents of the village of Kohler at St. Joseph junior point guard Eric Kenesie Saturday afternoon in a WIAA Division 4 sectional final.

An ocean of fans smothered in blue - at least 100 roaring, active Blue Bombers students - flooded the large Whitefish Bay High School Fieldhouse with constant energy, Kohler senior Jalen Paul was talking mad smack and on the floor, Kohler used man-to-man, zones, full-court pressure and just about any combination of defense imaginable.

And none of it, and I mean NONE of it, worked.

Kenesie, a 6-foot-1, 175-point guard, quarterback and oldest of five, count 'em, five siblings, started the game with a 3-point play, ended the first half with a fadeaway, bank shot buzzer beater and maybe missed four or five times in a straight up Master class of basketball.

Eric poured in 42 points, a career high, effortlessly dished out 10 assists, snatched six steals, and most importantly snatched the Blue Bombers' soul from their collective body - over, and over, and over again, in a 77-68 victory that sends the St. Joseph Lancers to only their third state tournament in school history.

It's the first time St. Joseph (18-10) will play at the Kohl Center on the UW-Madison campus since 2003, when the Lancers won it all.

Head coach Jose Garcia and assistant Kyle Clark were both starters on that championship squad.

And now, Kenesie carries on the winning legacy of family and faith at St. Joseph Catholic Academy.

"Oh, it feels great," said a relieved Kenesie, who was being adored and celebrated by a group of little kids (some were his brothers) during a post-game interview on the court at Whitefish Bay Saturday after the game. "Last year coming up short, and then in football, too, we came up short. Now finally we get to go play in Madison. It's going to be so fun."

"Always trying to get my teammates involved first. If someone's open, I'll get them the ball, they're the first option. If I have an open shot, I'll take it, especially if it's close or we're down...I'll be the second option."

Kenesie demonstrated he was the best option early and often Saturday, scoring 20 in the first half.

But 6-foot-2 guards Jalen Paul and Max Breitenbach were more than a handful for the Lancers. The Blue Bombers jumped out to a 14-5 lead thanks in part to the slashing and outside shooting of the dynamic duo, but the Lancers were quick to respond. Kenesie stepped up with several baskets to spark a 13-6 run, and Dominic Santarelli, who finished with 15 points, got going down low with tough, contested buckets.

Kohler fired back with three triples from Trey Keller, and suddenly a 9-4 run forced Garcia to call his first timeout of the game, with his team down 29-24.

It turns out this was the moment that changed the game for good and ultimately gave the Lancers the confidence and momentum they needed moving forward. The early intimidation factor of the raucous crowd and the pressure of the big stage was erased, all thanks to the defensive side of the ball.

There were only 3 minutes to play in the first half coming out of the timeout, but in the blink of an eye, St. Joseph got three straight steals and turned them into easy transition layups, and within about a minute held a slight lead at 30-29. Kenesie capped the 14-0 run to close the half with a leaping, fadeaway 3-pointer from a good 7 feet beyond the 3-point line, off glass, and the solid contingent of St. Joseph of students who made the 1-hour drive erupted.

A St. Joseph player even made a gesture to the Kohler student section like, "We're here, and we got you." No, he didn't say that, but just that one big shot and the dominance with which the Lancers closed the first half unequivocally muted one of the loudest cheering sections anyone will ever see.

"