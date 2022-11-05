WIAA Football State Quarterfinal: Darlington controls line of scrimmage, ends St. Joe's season

They say styles make fights.

And while the Darlington football team featured a contrasting style to St. Joe's Friday night, the Lancers knew they were in for a fight right away in the first quarter and spent all game trying to figure out the perfect counter-punch.

However, Jayden Gordon was neutralized, key mistakes proved costly and catch-up mode just never really worked out in a 20-7 loss to Darlington in a WIAA Division 6 football state quarterfinal at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

The higher-seeded Lancers earned the No. 1 seed, but the No. 2 Redbirds lived up to their billing as a dominant offensive line and running game - with only a couple of bread and butter plays - and St. Joe's saw their dreams of a trip to Camp Randall Stadium dashed.

Kenosha St. Joe's finishes the season 11-1.

Head coach Matt Rizzo didn't want to feel disappointed, or negative, or anything like that after the game.

His focus was on the eight seniors that helped turn this football program around four years ago - changing a roster of 20-some kids to a Division 6 powerhouse.

"