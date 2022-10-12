WIAA STATE GOLF: Don't call them the 'others'

MADISON - Everyone knows about junior twins Kylie and Katelyn Walker.

They've been Wisconsin high school golf staples since freshman year in 2020, and their top-five finishes at Tuesday's state golf tournament only reiterates the obvious.

The Walker twins are good.

They have their own Twitter page.

They're a whole thing, of awesomeness.

But they count four scores in a team state golf championship, and that means three other girls had to play their best Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison in order for the Falcons to prevail as back-to-back champions.

And Central did just that, shooting a 626 - the third-lowest score in team state history - to lap the field in dominant fashion and secure a historic second consecutive WIAA Division 1 state title.

However, the Walkers could have each shot a 60, but the golf trophy wouldn't be at Central High School right now had it not been for senior Elle O'Reilly, junior Chloe Brown and Emily Mallace.

O'Reilly's 37 on the front-9 Tuesday was "huge," according to head coach Ryan Dahl,