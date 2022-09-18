Wild Birds Unlimited holds grand opening in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Hobby birders had more to tweet about as Wild Birds Unlimited, 9755 76th St., specializing in birdseed, bird feeders and more held its grand opening Friday afternoon.

The new business offers a wide variety of birdseeds, bird feeders, bird houses, along with advice on any bird feeder problems or questions residents might have. The national franchise has over 300 locations across the country, according to storeowners Tom and Kimberly Elliott.

The couple moved to Pleasant Prairie three years ago, and are bird feeder hobbyists themselves. Wild Birds Unlimited is a second career for both of them, but they’ve taken to it quickly, with Kimberly joking they should’ve “started doing this a decade ago.”

“We wanted to do something we enjoyed,” Tom said. “And we’ve always enjoyed feeding birds in the backyard.”

Although the grand opening celebration was Friday, Tom said they opened the store about a month ago. Still new, he said they have been building connections and making new friends in the community.

“It’s been really good. We’ve meet a lot of people,” Tom said. “We’re to the point of knowing some by first names.”

Kimberly, who introduced the hobby to her husband a few years ago after she “threw up a couple feeders” in their backyard, said the space offers birders a place to get supplies, advice, and talk.

“People share stories, they’re excited to be here,” Kim said. “We specialize in the hobby of backyard bird feeding.”

Tom said they the feedback from residents and customers had been positive.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the response, and how the community has welcomed us,” Tom said.