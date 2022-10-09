William and Kathryn DeBus of Arizona, formerly of Kenosha, mark 60th wedding anniversary

William and Kathryn DeBus of Avondale, Ariz., formerly of Kenosha will mark their 60th wedding anniversary this month. They plan a trip to Puerto Vallarta and a trip to Wisconsin to visit with family and friends. They also will spend a week in Branson, Mo.

William W. DeBus met Kathry E. Wendt through family and friends. Bill’s cousin was Kathy’s girlfriend. Bill was 13 and lived in Kenosha, and Kathy was 12 and lived in Milwaukee. They started dating four years later.

They were married on Oct. 20, 1962, at Frieden’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. They lived in Kenosha for 48 years.

They have five children: Julie (Stuart) Levy of Payson, Ariz.; Jennifer (Paul) Curzon, of Bristol; Janine (Patrick) Frechette, of Kenosha; William (Susan) DeBus, of Trevor; and Jessica (James) Sneesby, of Peoria, Ariz. They have 11 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Bill worked for AMC, Bell Telephone and Snap-on Tools (31 years). Kathryn worked as an RN at St. Catherine’s Hospital, at AMC/Chrysler, and with Hospice Alliance in Kenosha & Hospice of Arizona.

Bill was a long time member and past president of Snap-on Tools Recreation Club. They are members of River of Life Lutheran Church.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Faith in our Lord Jesus Christ, and ability to compromise.