William Henry Wissmar III, 37, of Racine, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Police Department conducted an undercover operation within the village in August and September to iden…
If you’re thinking about going to a high school football game in Kenosha on Friday, it may be a good idea to cancel pre-game dinner plans.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Departments warned residents to be wary of small groups posing as utility workers approaching homes and attemptin…
The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.
The man accused of firing a shot into the air and starting fires during the 2020 turmoil in Downtown Kenosha is facing new criminal charges fo…
A Silver Lake man is charged with practicing optometry without a license and theft.
Major changes are coming for Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.
A 76-year-old Kenosha man is facing criminal charges after allegedly hitting a woman with his vehicle on purpose over a dispute about garbage cans.
The area is about a block from Frank Elementary School, 1816 57th St., which was ordered by police to be placed on a lockdown at 12:57 p.m., according to radio chatter.
On Sunday, more than half-a-foot of rain poured on the Racine area. That’s never happened before in recorded history here.
