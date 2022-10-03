 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William Matthew Mason

  • 0
William Matthew Mason

William Matthew Mason, 41, of Trevor, faces charges of child enticement (sexual contact), and second degree sexual assault of child.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert