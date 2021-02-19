Williams Bay man killed, four injured in Friday morning crash in the Town of Paris

TOWN OF PARIS — A 41-year-old Williams Bay man was killed and multiple people injured Friday morning in a three-car crash at the intersection of highways 142 and 45.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the Williams Bay man was headed north on 45 in a 2007 Dodge Caliber at 7:19 a.m. when he drove through the four-way stop intersection, crashing into the passenger side of a Chevrolet Traverse that was eastbound on 142. The Traverse then struck a westbound Chevrolet Malibu.

The Williams Bay man was taken by ambulance to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the Traverse, a 27-year-old Kenosha man, and two of his three passengers were also injured and taken by ambulances to local hospitals. Their conditions were not available as of early Friday afternoon. Sheriff's Sgt. David Wright said the injured passengers were adults.

The driver of the Malibu, a 33-year-old Kenosha woman, was also taken to a local hospital for what the Sheriff’s Department described as minor injuries.

Because so many people were injured, the Paris, Bristol, Somers and Union Grove-Yorkville fire departments all sent fire and rescue crews to the scene. The roads were closed while the crash investigation and cleanup were underway.