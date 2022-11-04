Willie James Lane, 46, of Racine, faces charges of probation and parole.
A 27-year-old Kenosha mother is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly leaving her five young children at home alone when a fire bro…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-car collision at the intersection of Highway 165 and Green Ba…
A man and a boy died at the scene of an early morning apartment fire Sunday in Kenosha, according to authorities.
A 44-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous criminal charges for allegedly maintaining a drug trafficking place and delivering fentanyl.
We have no idea why a utility puts out a cookie recipe book each year, but we’re here for it!
PADDOCK LAKE — The electric atmosphere provided by screaming fans coincided nicely with a noticeable fog over the field—providing the perfect …
Swedish manufacturing company Alfa Laval has announced the opening of a new food hub in Kenosha. The new facility which boasts a state-of-the-…
A 39-year-old Kenosha man is accused of hit-and-run and driving a vehicle while intoxicated for the fourth time.
A 34-year-old Kenosha woman is facing criminal charges stemming from an altercation at an Uptown bar.
A 39-year-old Illinois man is facing numerous criminal charges for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery at an apartment unit above a po…
