Wilmot Union High School will be hosting referendum meetings beginning Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in the school library, following a unanimous decision by the school board to place an operational referendum question on the April 4 ballot.

The next meeting will be held Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. in the school library, and the last meeting will be held March 1 at 6 p.m. in the school library. Wilmot District Administrator Michael Plourde said all the meetings cover the same information, and it is not necessary to attend each one.