WILMOT — Ready, set, slide! To support the Sharing Center's efforts to provide services and programs for people in need, Wilmot Mountain will offer a snow tubing night on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Half of the fees that come in from tubing on Tuesday, which are on sale under the "tickets and passes" tab at wilmotmountain.com, will be donated to The Sharing Center.

Tickets are only available online and will not be for sale at the resort.

Concessions will also be open and serving hot food, packaged food, beer and wine.

"Epic Promise is the giving arm of our company, and Epic Promise is focused on a few priorities. One of them is the communities in which are in which our resorts operate," said Wilmot Mountain General Manager Chuck Randles. "And we've identified The Sharing Center as one of the most direct nonprofits that supports the members of the community, right around Wilmot mountain, so we're really excited to work with them."

This is the first time Wilmot Mountain has worked with a larger charity, according to Randles.

This is not the first partnership between Wilmot Mountain and The Sharing Center. In the past, Wilmot Mountain has made various donations to The Sharing Center.

"Every year they've always donated food to us, and they've donated warm winter clothing and things for outdoor gear," said The Sharing Center's Pantry Manager Stephanie Witkiewicz.

According to Witkiewicz, the revenue from the fundraiser will go toward the pantry's Employment Partnership Program, which helps place job-seeking individuals with companies seeking employees.

"We've really put a lot of energy and focus into employment and we've had a lot of success stories come out of that, which I'm really proud of," Witkiewicz said. "The fundraising that we're doing will help to continue that advocacy as well as that work."

A table will also be set up at the event for patrons to visit for more information and resources from the sharing center.

"It's a great time for us to get the word out to those who might be needing some additional help that haven't used our services before to let them know the things that we can offer," Witkiewicz said.

For more information on the services The Sharing Center provides, visit thesharingcenter.net. Donations to the Sharing Center can be made by clicking the "donate" button on the website.

"It may start with someone walking through the door for food, but they may walk out of here with employment opportunities, medical and dental opportunities, legal advice financial coaching, nutritional advice, work gear, and everything else they might need to succeed," Witkiewicz said.