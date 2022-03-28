Wilmot Union High School Board names two finalists in search for new district superintendent

WILMOT -- The Wilmot Union High School Board has selected two finalists in its search for a new district superintendent.

Named finalists were Dr. John Lehnen, superintendent/principal of the North Cape School District in Franksville, and Dr. Michael Plourde, Willowbrook Middle School Principal in the Prairie Hill School District in South Beloit, Ill. They were among six semifinalists interviewed by the School Board on Saturday.

Each of the finalists will spend a full day in the school district this week. Throughout the day, the candidates will tour the school and district community; meet with a group of students, department heads, and the administrative team; and interview with an advisory stakeholders group.

The School Board will conduct a final interview with each candidate and will then discuss the finalists in closed session on Thursday, according to Interim Superintendent Vance Dalzin, who helped conduct the search as a consultant with McPherson & Jacobson, LLC.

Lehnen has also served as: a business education teacher for the Burlington Area School District (1993-2000); associate principal in the Menomonee Falls School District (2000-04;) Whitnall Middle School principal, in Hales Corners (2004-06); and as assistant superintendent for Learning Services for the McHenry School District, in McHenry, Ill. (2006-12).

His professional degrees include: a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Marketing; a Master of Science and Education degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater; and a Doctorate from Cardinal Stritch University, Milwaukee.

Plourde has also served as: a math teacher at Bigfoot Union High School (2007-08) and Hononegah Community High School District in Rockton, Ill (2008-12); Harlem Middle School assistant principal, in Machesney Park, Ill. (2012-14); and Rock Cut Elementary Principal in Machesney Park, Ill. (2014-18).

His professional degrees include: a Bachelor of Science degree in math secondary education from Northern Michigan University; a Master of Arts degree from Aurora University; and a Doctorate from Aurora University.

