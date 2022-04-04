Wilmot Union High School decathletes win state title; headed to nationals

WILMOT— The Wilmot Union High School Academic Decathlon Team earned its ninth consecutive state title and will advance to the National Competition in April.

Team coach Don Serkowski said it was a come-from-behind win.

“The Panther’s were ranked third in state after January’s regional round behind teams from Waukesha West and Watertown,” Serkowski said. “This became the first time Wilmot has come from that far behind to win the championship.”

The Academic Decathlon competition features multiple-choice exams covering all disciplines, an interview, an essay and a team super quiz, trivia-style event. This year’s cross-curricular theme is “Water: A Most Essential Resource.”

Each participating high school enters a team of nine students: three honor students (3.75 — 4.0 GPA), three scholastic students (3.0 — 3.749 GPA), and three varsity students (students below a 3.0 GPA).

Serkowski said this year’s WUHS team had a tough act to follow after previous teams earned two consecutive Division II national titles, and the 2021 team posted the top team score in school history.

“We lost two-thirds of our scoring to graduation and those seniors were some of the best we’ve ever had in our program,” Serkowski said. “The plan was to develop some new decathletes throughout the nine-month state competition season to compliment Wilmot’s two incredible returners, junior Isaac Keen and senior Sydney Fontaine.”

Serkowski said Keen and Fontaine provided great student leadership for the new recruits.

Awaited results in suspense

The team watched the livestreamed awards ceremony for the state competition with baited breath. Top-ranked Waukesha West took top honors in the first four team categories and Green Bay East finished first in the Speech and Interview categories.

“We had won at least 9 of the team categories the past two campaigns, so the atmosphere in the parent-filled auditorium was becoming pretty deflated,” Serkowski said. “Sure the decathletes were winning a decent amount of individual medals, and Isaac Keen was absolutely dominating the ceremony, but we live and die as a team first and foremost.”

The team took first in the next four disciplines: Art; Music; Social Science; and Science, the one Serkowski said they worked hardest on.

“It was the next screen that flashed on the overhead that gave us the most cause for hope. Keen indeed had posted the top score in the state, followed a little unexpectedly by Fontaine,” Serkowski said. “(Fontaine) had moved up from 5th in the state at Regionals all the way up to second.”

Adding to that, junior Emilee Olenick posted the top score in the state in the Scholastic Division.

Three all-state selections

Wilmot contributed three all-state selections, Watertown two, and Waukesha West had one.

“Yet, experience warned that it’s the sum of all the decathletes that determines a team score and way too much of those scores were hidden from all viewers,” Serkowski said. “So we sat on the edge of our seats, some of us even on our knees, until we were in fact crowned state champions. It was exhilarating, the kids were all hugging each other and lifting each other up, interacting in ways they really haven’t been allowed to do the past two seasons.”

Serkowski said the closeness of the outcome “made it one of the sweetest victories of the program.” “When we received the scores later in the evening, several hunches were confirmed,” Serkowski said. “The outstanding showings by the all-staters were paramount, but the other Wilmot decathletes had grown incredible amounts.”

Senior Isaac LaRose was the team’s most improved decathlete, freshman Charlie Fielder nabbed two individual gold medals and junior Devon Hall made a significant gain over the 10 events to help propel the team to victory.

“With this now respectable team score and this entire team momentum, the unimaginable is at least a possibility—a third straight Division II national championship,” Serkowski said. “It’s definitely going to take a lot more hard work and sacrifice before the competition ends on April 22nd, but now it’s in play.”

