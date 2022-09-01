Wilson agrees to lucrative extension

The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson have agreed on a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guarantees, a person with knowledge of the deal confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday morning.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the extension, first reported by ESPN, had not been confirmed by the team or Wilson's representatives.

As word of the deal spread, the Broncos tweeted a short clip of Wilson with the team's signature catchphrase “ Let's Ride.”

The extension pays Wilson an average salary of $49 million a year and keeps him in Denver through the 2028 season.

It's just shy of Aaron Rodgers' $50 million average on the four-year, $200 million deal the Packers QB signed to stay in Green Bay this year.

Wilson's $165 million in guaranteed money is more than Rodgers ($153 million) and Arizona's Kyler Murray, whose new five-year, $230.5 million deal includes $160 million in guarantees. But it's shy of Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed $230 million, five-year contract he signed with Cleveland.

• Brian Robinson Jr. will miss at least the Washington Commanders’ first four games of the NFL season after being shot during at attempted robbery last weekend.

The team put the rookie running back on the non-football injury list Thursday, a move that makes Washington's game Oct. 9 against Tennessee the first game Robinson will be eligible to play. Coach Ron Rivera said the decision was made on the advice of doctors.

Robinson had surgery Monday after being shot twice in the right leg Sunday in Washington and was released from the hospital hours later. He visited the team facility on crutches the next two days to meet with doctors, coaches and teammates.

Hockey

United States forward Hilary Knight broke the record for career points at the women's hockey world championship with a goal and an assist Thursday as the Americans overpowered Hungary 12-1 in the quarterfinals in Herning, Denmark.

The 33-year-old Knight has a total of 87 points from 12 appearances at the worlds, surpassing Canadian forward Hayley Wickenheiser’s previous mark of 86.

Knight also has the record for goals in the tournament with 51.

Hannah Bilka and Taylor Heise both had a hat trick for the U.S., which only led 1-0 after the first period but scored nine goals in the second.

Amanda Kessel had five assists.

Defending champion Canada was playing Sweden later for a place in the semifinals. Switzerland beat Japan 2-1 after a shootout in the first quarterfinal.