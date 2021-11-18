Wilson Pomeranian Male 6 years 10 lbs Adoption Fee $325 Requirements: Only Dog Preferred: Fenced-In Yard I’m Wilson and I'm... View on PetFinder
Officials are keeping a close eye on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, with Gov. Tony Evers calling up the Wisconsin National Guard and local law enforcement saying they are continuing to monitor.
Kyle Larson used a slur while racing online in April 2020 and lost his NASCAR ride, his sponsor, his multimillion-dollar contract. He also worried he lost the relationships he had forged with the Urban Youth Racing School.
While jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial deliberated Tuesday, small but vocal crowds demonstrated on the steps on the Kenosha County Courthouse.
A 35-year-old Wheatland woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly threatened to kill a Kenosha County Circuit Court judge.
The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial has dismissed a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Prosecutors in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial alleged the defense was taking advantage of the 75-year-old judge's admitted lack of understanding about current technology.
Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team has tried again, unsuccessfully, to get a charge for possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor dropped.
The lead attorney defending Kyle Rittenhouse in court this month was told as a kid in Racine by a counselor that he “was the most likely student to end up in prison.” That attorney, Mark Richards, excels at keeping his clients out of prison.
Some expert attorneys said it's abnormal. Another said it's not unusual.
Unlike August 2020, nobody was hurt during demonstrations. But emotions (and the usage of vulgar language from pretty much all parties) still ran high.
