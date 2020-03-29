Winter home sales fueled by year-end performance set set.

Despite an unusually strong winter sales performance, the COVID-19 pandemic could curb home sales as fewer people are going out to view homes, and homeowners are fearful of having strangers trekking through their houses.

"The places where you see people going out buying things are in the supermarkets. They're not going out to eat; they're not going out to places; and they're not going out looking for homes," said David Clark, an ECON Analytics economist with the Wisconsin Realtors Association.

Though economic conditions such as low 3.47% mortgage rates, a low unemployment rate under 4 percent and strong demand have created a favorable environment, sales performance is expected to decline somewhat, according to Clark.

"People don't want visitors coming into their homes. There will be fewer sales over the next few months," he explained.

The coronavirus is expected to impact April, May and June sales.

Clark described the pandemic as an unpredictable black swan event that is extremely rare and could have a potentially severe impact.

"No one saw this coming," he said. "It will be awhile before we go back to a normal market. Such an event could push the economy into a recession."