Winter home sales fueled by year-end performance

Despite an unusually strong winter sales performance, the COVID-19 pandemic could curb home sales as fewer people are going out to view homes, and homeowners are fearful of having strangers trekking through their houses.
“The places where you see people going out buying things are in the supermarkets. They’re not going out to eat; they’re not going out to places; and they’re not going out looking for homes,” said David Clark, an ECON Analytics economist with the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
Though economic conditions such as low 3.47% mortgage rates, a low unemployment rate under 4 percent and strong demand have created a favorable environment, sales performance is expected to decline somewhat, according to Clark.
“People don’t want visitors coming into their homes. There will be fewer sales over the next few months,” he explained.
The coronavirus is expected to impact April, May and June sales.
Clark described the pandemic as an unpredictable black swan event that is extremely rare and could have a potentially severe impact.
“No one saw this coming,” he said. “It will be awhile before we go back to a normal market. Such an event could push the economy into a recession.”
And although, Kenosha County and the southeastern Wisconsin region has experienced significant growth, it is not immune to recession.
“There is a low likelihood that this will not trigger a recession,” Clark said.
Meanwhile, the WRA said an unusually strong December performance boosted winter home sales to a new record statewide and to a 9% increase in Kenosha County, according to the WRA.
The WRA reported that home sales statewide topped 14,000 for the first time for the winter period from December through February.
“We hit this record though inventories tightened to the point where every region of the state is now a seller’s market,” said WRA Chairman Steve Beers. “Supply was tightest in the more urban areas, but rural areas slipped below six months of available inventory.”
In Kenosha County, where inventory is 2.7 months, one of the lowest in the state, sales for the first two months of the year increased by 9%. Sales professionals sold 255 houses, 21 more than for the same period last year.
The increase was attributed to the strong jumpstart the local industry had with the mild winter and low mortgage rates.
The short supply of houses on the market pushed the median price to $179,000, 3.6% or $6,250 higher than for the first two months of last year.
In Racine County, sales dropped 8% with real estate professionals selling 299 houses, 26 fewer houses than last year.
The median price for a house in Racine County rose to $167,500 by $7,600, or 4.8% higher than in 2019.
