Man who shot officer, stop squad car gets 40 years

MILWAUKEE — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting a Milwaukee police officer and stealing his squad car last year has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Jetrin Rodthong, 23, on Thursday for shooting Officer Herbert Davis III as the officer was investigating a report about a sick or injured motorist.

Rodthong, of West Allis, had pleaded guilty in January to five felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. He originally faced eight felony charges.

In January 2022, Davis was called to check on a person in a vehicle who was sick or injured. Police said Davis initially found Rodthong slumped over in a vehicle before Rodthong attempted to flee on foot.

Davis and Rodthong then exchanged gunfire and both were struck, with Davis receiving two gunshot wounds, police said.

After the shooting, Rodthong stole Davis’ squad car and crashed into another vehicle. He then ran from the scene before being captured.

The judge sentenced Rodthong to 40 years in prison, followed by more than 11 years of extended supervision.

Man pleads guilty to intimidating Black neighbors

WEST ALLIS -- A Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty Thursday to intimidating and interfering with Black residents who moved into a suburban Milwaukee apartment complex where he lived.

William McDonald of West Allis faces up to 11 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 29, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Gregory Haanstad said.

McDonald admitted that in March 2021 he slashed the tires and smashed the windshield of a vehicle owned by a Black woman that was parked outside her apartment, according to court documents.

A note threatening to slash the woman's throat, filled with racial slurs and demanding that she move from West Allis also was left. Her tires were slashed a week later, and another note filled with racial slurs and a threat if she didn't move from the neighborhood was left, Haanstad's office said.

About a year later, racist graffiti was written on door to an apartment where another Black woman and her two children lived. A note was left calling the family a racial slur and demanding they move.

“The conduct at issue in this case strikes at the very core of the civil rights guaranteed to every American citizen under federal law,” Haanstad said in a release. “I commend the courage of those targeted by Mr. McDonald for coming forward."