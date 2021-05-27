 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $125,000

2 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $125,000

{{featured_button_text}}

Your search ends here! Cute home on double lot. You'll love this home's large fenced in backyard! LOW TAXES! Wood laminate floor throughout. 1 1/2 car detached garage. Schedule a showing today! View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert