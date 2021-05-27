2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $169,900

This beautiful 2 bedroom plus loft HeatherRidge townhome with 1 car detached garage features a gorgeous remodeled kitchen with extra cabinets, tile floor, & stainless appliances. Newer carpet throughout. Newer windows on first floor. High efficiency gas furnace. Plantation shutters for kitchen and living room windows. Living room features vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Convenient location near clubhouse & pool. Complex features golf course, tennis, beautiful grounds, 24-hour on-site security. This is a terrific value--see it today! View More