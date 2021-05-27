2 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $245,000

1932 Farmhouse with yesteryear charm! Lovely property, just under an acre with plenty room for gardening! GARAGE heaven! spacious 3+ detached garage (26x24 w/12' door) PLUS another one car... the OUT building attached to 1 car garage is just a shed! Step inside the home to a large lovely front porch (florida room), spacious kitchen & dining area. Living room w/wood burner-Nice Wood floors! Family room w/ tons of windows. LOTS OF LIVING SPACE!!! Two Huge bedrooms upstairs (that used to be 3 bedrooms)-plus attic storage. Unfinished walk out basement/cellar. Septic and city water. Clothes shoot. Taxes reflect homestead & senior exemption & freeze. . LOTS OF POTENTIAL HERE. EZ TO SHOW... This home is an "ESTATE SALE " SELLING 100% 'AS IS'!. (No fha. No va) View More