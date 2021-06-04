 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $169,900

2 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $169,900

ENJOY THE SERENITY OF SITTING ON YOUR PATIO WITH A POND VIEW. THIS GREAT 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH TWO-STORY TOWNHOME. LOCATED ON THE WAUKEGAN/GURNEE BOARDER WITH GURNEE SCHOOLS. CLOSE TO INTERSTATE. COMPLETE MAINTANENCE FREE EXTERIOR - ASSOCIATION TAKES CARE OF AL LAWN CARE IN THE SUMMER AND SNOW REMOVAL IN THE WINTER. SO YOU CAN TAKE FULL ADVANTAGE OF OWNING A HOME AND HAVING A LIFE TOO. NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. 1 CAR GARAGE. CALL FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY! View More

