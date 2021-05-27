 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $295,000

Welcome home to this LOVELY and UPDATED House--surrounded with excellent Gurnee Schools (but with LOW TAXES!)...Nicely landscaped front porch & walkway...COZY and LiGHT-FILLED living and dining areas...spacious kitchen with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & STAINLESS STEEL Appliances...Well-constructed DECK that's ready for Summer BBQ Parties...Upgraded Baths...Gleaming floors and Oak Doors throughout...And FINISHED BASEMENT for more living space! This won't last long...Only pre-approved buyers, and at least 2-hour Notice, please. ***A/C--2018, Furnace 2012, Roof 2010, and all appliances are newer and well-maintained. View More

