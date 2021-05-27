3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $165,000

Charming cape cod walking distance to schools and parks. Many recent updates in this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home include great curb appeal, brand new fencing, patio in back yard, and 2 car detached garage. The main floor of home features new flooring through out and fresh paint. Can't beat the first floor master bedroom! Kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel fridge only a year old! Follow the striking pallet wall up stairs leading you to 2 bedrooms with brand new carpet! Upstairs bathroom features marble vanity and ceramic tile tub surround. Home also has newer mechanicals! New central air, water heater 2017, furnace 2013, washer and dryer 2016. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity!!! View More