3 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $329,900

Completely updated Allendale neighborhood house. Just 2 blocks from lake Michigan! All new windows, new ducts for new AC and new furnace! New flooring throughout house, fresh paint in all rooms. Kitchen is the heart of the house and has been completely redesigned with brand new appliances, flooring and paint. Brand new front porch's for the dual entrances and new brick and wood patio in the back yard for relaxing nights listening to the waves from the lake. Come check this out today, you do not want to miss this house! View More