3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $324,900

This picturesque colonial in a quiet cul-de-sac features an inviting living room connected to the spacious kitchen, perfect for entertaining. With backyard patio access directly from the kitchen, this ideal arrangement is perfect for indoor and outdoor hosting. The house includes 3 sizable bedrooms with 1.5 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage. Outside, the massive backyard and patio deck are just as impeccably maintained as the inside. This beautiful colonial with great land is snuggled in a peaceful cul-de-sac waiting for you to call it home! Schedule your showing today to see how exquisite this property is for yourself! View More