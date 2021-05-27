3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $204,500

Very well maintained Caledonia Gem on quaint street. Fantastic property. Serene fenced back yard with concrete patio, finished rec room. 2.5 garage provides lots of storage. Sunny Kitchen. Short walk to Lake Michigan and close to Olympia Brown ElementaryGarage roof 2018; carpet in bedrooms 2018, Carpet in Living room / Hall 2019; Roof 2015; windows 2002, hot water heater 2008. Back-up sump pump system.Tenant occupied 2 adults. $1350. Tenants Pay water / sewer / trash / gas / elec. Lease expires 9/14/21. Great tenants.Owner Occupy can close on 9/15 after tenants move out or Close now and collect rent! View More