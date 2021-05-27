 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $204,500

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $204,500

{{featured_button_text}}

Very well maintained Caledonia Gem on quaint street. Fantastic property. Serene fenced back yard with concrete patio, finished rec room. 2.5 garage provides lots of storage. Sunny Kitchen. Short walk to Lake Michigan and close to Olympia Brown ElementaryGarage roof 2018; carpet in bedrooms 2018, Carpet in Living room / Hall 2019; Roof 2015; windows 2002, hot water heater 2008. Back-up sump pump system.Tenant occupied 2 adults. $1350. Tenants Pay water / sewer / trash / gas / elec. Lease expires 9/14/21. Great tenants.Owner Occupy can close on 9/15 after tenants move out or Close now and collect rent! View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert