All brick 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath, full basement home has been newly renovated! Beautiful Kitchen and bath completely remodeled all the way down to the studs. The living room features a sunny bay window and hardwood floors. Professionally painted throughout, all new windows, hardwood floors refinished throughout, washer and dryer hookup, detached 1 1/2 car garage. Large fenced yard. Don't miss out! View More