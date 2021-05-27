3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $180,000

This is a beautiful home perfectly suited for anyone interested in the features it has to offer. It has been cared for very well in the past 23 years with its previous owner and it is now ready to welcome home its next inhabitant, as this home is move in ready. ----------Upon walking through the main door, you will head up a couple steps leading up to the main living space. Here, you will find an open view of the main level, as you can see from one side of the house, clear to the other. The first room that greets you on the main level is the living/family room. Perfectly sized to fit a couple couches and a nice TV, it will be your new place to watch your favorite Netflix series. Moving on a bit further into the main level, the living room extends to an area that is suited for a chair and table which is an ideal spot to settle in and read a book. Nestled ideally between the living room and kitchen, on the left-hand side, you will find the main floor half bath. Moving onto the last room on the main floor you will find the kitchen to the right and a dining area on the left. The latter area is sized to comfortably fit a 4-seat table that will fit all your dinner foods. The kitchen offers a spacious island for all your cooking needs. With a recently replaced range and dishwasher, you will undoubtably find yourself using the kitchen more than you ever have, and don't worry about running out of food as you have plenty of cabinet space to fit your favorite snacks. The back wall on the first floor leads to a small balcony overlooking the rear of the house. This is a perfect spot for your grill. ----------Using the stairway located near the living room and going up, you will find yourself in the upstairs hallway. Here you will see the included washer and dryer. A must have appliance in any prospective buyer's next purchase. To the right, you will find the master bedroom. A great sized room, more than capable of fitting a master bed and several dressers. No need to worry about sharing a bathroom as the master, has its own private full bathroom. This room will be your hide away for those kicked back Sundays. Heading down the hall to the left of the stairs you will find the two additional rooms and the second full bathroom. Both rooms are beautifully naturally lit, and one can easily be turned into an office space to fulfill your work from home needs. The bathroom is located just outside both rooms and is very nicely sized. More than enough space for both room occupants. ----------If instead of heading up from the main door, you go down, you will find yourself in the basement. A nicely sized space that can satisfy all your storage needs. The basement also leads to the 2-car garage. Spacious, it will keep the owners' vehicles warm during those cold Illinois winters. ----------The home is waiting for its next owner(s) and will greet them with open doors. Schedule your visit now and come feel the warmth that this home offers. The home has the following recent updates: -New double panned windows -New living room flooring (about 1 year old) -New Carpet (2-3 years old) -New dishwasher, range, and garbage disposal View More