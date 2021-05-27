 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $195,000

Welcome, Home! This Tri-level home sits on an extra-large corner lot! Freshly painted & move-in ready. Features 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. The main floor greets you with vaulted ceilings & a spacious living room, a kitchen with cabinets galore & an eat-in area. Upstairs, you'll find 3 generous-sized bedrooms & a full bath. The lower level has a large family rm with a gas fireplace, full bath, and laundry rm. This large yard offers a deck that's perfect for entertaining, plus a 2.1 car garage, and shed for extra storage! Walking distance to stores, the Field House, Waukegan High School, parks, soccer, and baseball field!! Fantastic Location!!! View More

