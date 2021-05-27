4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $399,900

You don't want to miss the amazing home located on a beautifully landscaped lot, backing to the 17th hole of this golf course community home. You will be welcomed by the inviting foyer. Open and flowing floor plan with spacious rooms. Expansive kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Eating area with patio door over looks deck. Kitchen is open to family room that is enhanced with brick surround fireplace and gas logs. Hardwood floors in main living areas. Formal living and dining room can easily accommodate large family/friend gathering. The main level also boosts an office and laundry room. The master bedroom suite includes a private, luxury master bath with a whirlpool tub, a separate shower and double vanity. There are three additional bedrooms on the second level. Full finished basement with another bedroom and full bathroom. You must look at the room sizes!!! View More