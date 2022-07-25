 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin Conservation Voters recognizes Sen. Bob Wirch

Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Kenosha, has been named a “Conservation Champion”, earning a perfect 100% score for his work during the 2021-22 legislative session by  Wisconsin Conservation Voters.

“I’m honored to be named a ‘Conservation Champion’ by Wisconsin Conservation Voters. Protecting our water, air and other natural resources for future generations has always been a priority of mine,” Wirch said. “The Republican majority continues its assault on our environment, making groups like Wisconsin Conservation Voters more important than ever. I thank them for their advocacy and for the recognition.”

Wisconsin Conservation Voters advocates for sound environmental laws and policies, as well as opposing many anti-democratic and voter suppression efforts.

State Sen. Robert Wirch

Wirch
