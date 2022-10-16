MADISON – During a period of inflation and turbulent markets, families in Wisconsin may be hesitant to invest. However, saving for college doesn’t have to be scary.

To help families jumpstart their college savings, Edvest, Wisconsin’s 529 College Savings Plan, is announcing a $50 bonus for new accounts opened through Oct. 31.

The offer aims to motivate parents and grandparents to start saving for their “little pumpkin” this Halloween season.

“The sooner families start saving for higher education, the more time their money can grow. And that would give them a stronger financial foundation down the road for their loved one,” said Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions Secretary-designee Cheryll Olson-Collins.

“Every dollar saved today, may be one less dollar borrowed tomorrow. We hope this $50 incentive is the boost families need to open an Edvest account today,” said Olson-Collins.

To receive the Wisconsin Edvest bonus follow these steps:

1. Open an account between now and Oct. 31, at Edvest.com/treat.

2. Make an initial deposit of $50.

3. Set up recurring contributions of $30 or more for six consecutive months.

4. Receive the $50 bonus!

Edvest is Wisconsin’s direct-sold 529 College Savings Plan designed to help families save for higher education expenses. Account owners can choose from 24 investment portfolios, access easy-to-use savings tools, and take advantage of in-state tax benefits for Wisconsin taxpayers. Earnings are tax-free if used for qualified education expenses like tuition and fees, books, laptops, and more. Funds can be used at any accredited public or private university, college, technical college, community college, or professional school nationwide and many schools abroad. Funds can also be used for apprenticeships registered and certified with the Secretary of Labor under the National Apprenticeship Act. The plan has no sales charges, enrollment fees, or annual account maintenance fees. For more information about Edvest and how to open an account, visit Edvest.com, or follow Edvest on Facebook.