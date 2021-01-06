Wisconsin in Brief

COVID deaths top 5,000

MADISON — Wisconsin surpassed 5,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the total number of cases neared half a million.

The state Department of Health Services reported 60 additional deaths, bringing the total to 5,039. There have been nearly 495,000 positive cases to date.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin peaked in mid-November and had been declining since, but started to rise again in late December.

The seven-day average of new cases on Wednesday was 2,493. That is the highest it has been since Dec. 24.

Lawyer on Trump call resigns

MILWAUKEE — An attorney with a Milwaukee-based law firm has resigned days after participating in a call in which President Donald Trump pressured Georgia’s state secretary to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state’s presidential election.

Cleta Mitchell, a senior partner with Foley & Lardner, has resigned effective immediately, the law firm said in a statement.

“Ms. Mitchell concluded that her departure was in the firm’s best interests, as well as in her own personal best interests,” the statement said.