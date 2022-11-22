Wisconsin keeping focus on Minnesota as coaching change still hangs over team

Jim Leonhard believes a formal sit down with athletic director Chris McIntosh to lay out his vision for the University of Wisconsin football program will take place soon.

Leonhard, the Badgers’ interim football coach since Oct. 2 when Paul Chryst was fired, told reporters Nov. 3 that he had not formally interviewed with McIntosh.

More than two weeks have passed since then, and UW posted the job Saturday.

But Leonhard turned his focus on a key rivalry game as the Badgers host Minnesota at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I don't really want to get into much of that right now,” Leonhard said. “This week to me is still about this season. It's about this group of players. As far as the media goes, I don't need or want that attention for our guys.

“So I'm gonna have some conversations this week and hopefully it leads in the direction I want it to go.”

The position was posted around 8 p.m. Saturday, about five hours after the 15-14 comeback win over Nebraska. The athletic department is using the search firm TurnKeyZRG “to assist in the recruitment and review of all applications and nominations,” according to the job description.

Applicants' deadline is Saturday to secure “full consideration” for the role, though the job listing states “this position will remain open and applications may be considered until this position is filled.”

UW detailed two areas that they preferred to have in a candidate: “a minimum of 5 years of successful collegiate football coaching experience” and “Division I head coaching experience.”

Leonhard technically checks the boxes, leading one of the nation’s top defenses in several categories over his seven-year reign as coordinator. He has led the Badgers to a 4-2 record since taking over as interim coach.

Several players gave glowing endorsements of Leonhard after the win over the Huskers. That tone did not change Monday with the position now posted and potentially being filled in the near future.

“All I'm gonna say to that is I think coach Leonhard deserves this job,” senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton said. “He’s worked his tail off to get us to this point and didn't even flinch when we need things, and that's what I need in a coach and that's what I feel like Wisconsin needs in a coach.”

Safety Hunter Wohler, whom Leonhard recruited to UW and has coached in his position group, welcomed the job posting.

“It’s well overdue,” the sophomore said. “We all know who it should be, who the head coach should be. I'm just ready for them to make the decision. They got to decide. It's enough playing around. It's just time to name the head coach, and sure hope it's coach Leonhard.”

It comes as the program tries to make amends for the loss to a physical Gophers team last year.

“They can post whatever they want, but I think it's pretty clear,” quarterback Graham Mertz said. “All we want to do is win this game this week. That's all (Leonhard) wants to do this week. I think it'd be pretty self-explanatory after that.”

The team started Axe Week with motivation. Wide receiver Skyler Bell mentioned that former inside linebacker Chris Orr, now back at UW as director of player development, spoke to the players before Monday's lift about the significance of the series between the two programs.

Benton said the video of the Gophers celebrating last year’s win to the Badgers’ own “Jump Around” tradition, a trolling by their rivals that still irks him, played in the weight room.

Running back Braelon Allen, who emphasized his support of Leonhard when addressing potential transfer rumors, is excited to see who will lead the program in the future. He also reiterated his focus on retrieving Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

Is it hard to focus on the game when a decision could be coming down the road? The sophomore responded with one word: “No.”

Junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig, however, kept an even-keeled tone Monday regarding the job posting and any potential answer as to who will lead the program going forward.

“I haven't really got my hopes up because … nothing has really went right this year. And you kind of don't want to get your hopes up for something and nothing turns out. Because, like I said before, I don't know how coach Leonhard's not our coach yet. I think he deserves it more than anybody.

“And I'll play for coach Leonhard any time, any place, anywhere.”