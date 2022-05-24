Wisconsin State Patrol will be stepping up enforcement ahead of heavy Memorial Day traffic

The Wisconsin State Patrol will be stepping up enforcement for drivers not wearing their seatbelts as part of the annual Click It or Ticket campaign to encourage seat belt use on every trip in a vehicle.

The campaign began Monday and will run through June 5. The Wisconsin State Patrol joins law enforcement agencies across the country working to increase seat belt use for both drivers and passengers of vehicles.

Buckling up is one of the quickest and easiest steps to surviving a crash, authorities said.

In Wisconsin, nearly 60% of people killed in a pickup truck are unbelted. Drivers or passengers not wearing a seatbelt are 80 times more likely to be ejected from their vehicle and eight times more likely to die.

“Not wearing a seat belt can have tragic consequences,” said State Patrol Supt. Anthony Burrell. “We are seeing a rise in deadly crashes across the country. Click It or Ticket is a critical awareness campaign to remind every Wisconsinite why it’s so important to always buckle up.”

Efforts this year are especially critical, as Wisconsin’s seat belt use is dropping. A survey found about 88% of Wisconsin drivers and passengers buckled up in 2021, a two-point drop from 2019. On average, Wisconsin lags behind the national rate of around 90%.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s seat belt awareness campaign goes beyond enforcement.

Former Packers star Donald Driver, partnering with WisDOt for the campaign, appeared in-person at a Milwaukee news conference and in a new animated video urging passengers and drivers to buckle up for trips of any length.

The campaign comes as Wisconsin gets ready for the first summer travel holiday of the year. Clicking the seat belt should be the first step to any road trips this Memorial Day weekend, Burrell said.

“Our goal with Click It or Ticket is to save lives, not just hand out tickets. Ultimately, we would rather write a warning or citation than make a death notification,” Burrell said. “Every time we talk about the importance of using a seat belt, we have a chance to save a life. Help us achieve zero deaths in Wisconsin this summer and beyond. Always buckle your seat belt. Every trip, every time.”

Wisconsin’s primary seat belt law allows law enforcement to stop and cite drivers for not wearing a seat belt. Drivers can also be cited for unbuckled passengers in their vehicle.

